Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium: Everything you need to know

NEW YORK - Iconic music star Taylor Swift is coming to our area this weekend for The Eras Tour.

Her three-show run at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., starts Friday, May 26th.

Singer-Songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is opening for all three shows. Pop artist Gayle is singing on Friday, Gracie Adams on Saturday, and former Taylor Swift backup dancer Owenn joins on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know if you are going to one of her concerts this weekend. Check it out, and ask yourself the same question Taylor Swift famously sings on her Reputation Album: are you "...Ready For It?"

The shows at MetLife begin around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26th, Saturday, May 27th, and Sunday, May 28th

Stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Parking lots open at 12:30 p.m.: $40 per car, $160 per bus



For more information on parking at MetLife Stadium, as well as general directions, you can check out the MetLife stadium's information page here

Tailgating is allowed; Drones, model aircraft, kites and any other remote controlled or tethered flying objects are not allowed on the complex, according to MetLife Stadium. For more information, click here

There is a designated rideshare zone, which you can learn more about here

Alcohol policy: MetLife Stadium says any guest who appears 40 years old or younger will be required to provide proof of age and a form of ID

Carry-in policy: Clear bags that are 12-by-6-by-12 inches or less in size (1 bag per person); Small purses/handbags (clutch-type bags) that are 4.5-by-6.5 inches or less in size (1 per person); Food of any kind that is in a clear plastic bag; Factory-sealed, plastic bottles of water or soft drinks that are 20 ounces or less in size; For more information on carry-in items click here

What to wear? It's up to you but experts from The Mills at Jersey Gardens, an indoor outlet mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey, gives these suggestions on how to channel your inner "era."