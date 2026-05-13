Swastika flag raised at NYU, stunning many during graduation week

The NYPD is investigating after someone raised a swastika flag on the campus of New York University on Wednesday.

A man walking in Washington Square Park in the afternoon noticed the flag flying above one of the school's buildings and notified CBS News New York.

Here's what we know

The flag appeared to resemble a purple version of the Israeli flag, with stripes and a Star of David in the center. However, inside the star was the NYU torch emblem, and, on either side, large swastikas.

A flag showing swastikas was raised on the campus of New York University of May 13, 2026. CBS News New York

The flag was quickly taken down, but the damage was done. NYU said in a statement it is working with the police to try to identify the person responsible.

"We are shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised on a flagpole overlooking Washington Square Park," a spokesperson said, in part, adding, "We are one community. We protect each other. And we will not let hate and division find a foothold on our campus."

"It's just disgusting, actually"

It was a disturbing sight for students gathering to celebrate graduation week.

"It's just disgusting, actually. Kind of repulsive," graduating senior Luca Pasquini said.

"It's hurtful," nursing graduate Jiani Zou said.

Those students said the display does not reflect their experience at NYU, or the community they know.

"Everyone at NYU is always very welcoming, and whenever I see this sort of thing it's honestly shocking," Pasquini said.

"If we see something like that, we should eradicate, we should eliminate, we should not let that manifest," Zou added.

CBS News New York spoke with the student president of NYU Hillel, the university's center for Jewish student life. She said she feels supported by the administration and appreciates how quickly the flag was removed.

Still, she said the incident is troubling during graduation week, a sentiment shared by others.

"Especially during the month of May. It's a time of celebration. We are all graduating from NYU. We are all one family, and it doesn't matter our colors, race or background. This is a time when we celebrate. It's not the time to show hate," Zou said.

"On a day where it's all about happiness, and celebrating something, to have a symbol of hate just be above everything is just terrible," Pasquini said.

Hate rocked the campus back in September

The incident comes eight months after a freshman reported that someone had scrawled antisemitic graffiti on his dorm door.

Police say that act of hate happened on Sept. 9 at around 11:30 p.m., when the 18-year-old student, who had stepped out for a late-night snack, saw writing on his door inside Weinstein Hall saying "Free Palestine" and "Jew," along with an image that appeared to be that of a pig.

In a letter to the community the next day, the university's president said, in part, "The targeting of a Jewish student is inexcusable raw hatred. As a campus, we must speak with a single voice in condemning this act. NYU has a zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism and other forms of hatred."

ADL report details NYC's troubles with antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League recently sounded the alarm on antisemitism in New York City and nationwide.

In its annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents for 2025, New York and New Jersey were the No. 1 and 3 locations in the country for antisemitic incidents. Within New York state, New York City had the highest amount of incidents with 860, and Bergen County has the most in New Jersey, with 139.

Anyone with any information on the raising of the swastika flag is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.