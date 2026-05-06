Top spots for antisemitic incidents in 2025 included New York and New Jersey, ADL says

The Anti-Defamation League is sounding the alarm on antisemitic incidents nationwide.

In its annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents for 2025, New York and New Jersey were the No. 1 and 3 locations in the country for antisemitic incidents. Within New York state, New York City had the highest amount of incidents with 860, and Bergen County has the most in New Jersey, with 139.

"The fear felt across the Jewish community is at a fever pitch as antisemitism continues to rise. I will continue doing everything in my power to protect Jewish New Yorkers, from advancing my buffer zone proposal to enhancing security at our synagogues, schools, and community institutions. Antisemitism has no place in New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on social media.

The release of the report comes as the NYPD is searching for four suspects who painted antisemitic graffiti on synagogues and homes in Queens early Monday morning.

What the report found

Overall, antisemitic incidents nationwide declined by one-third compared to 2024, according to the report, but the total of 6,274 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism "remains considerably higher than the total in years prior to the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel."

The ADL started tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979, and says 2025 had the third-highest number of incidents it has ever recorded, with the only two years with higher totals being 2023 and 2024.

While overall incidents decline, assaults increased by 4%, and assaults with a deadly weapon jumped 39%, the ADL said. The ADL pointed to three people murdered in antisemitic attacks in 2025, including two people shot dead last May outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington.

"Our 2025 Audit, which shows it was one of the most violent years for American Jews on record, is a reminder of how dramatically the threat landscape has shifted. Numbers that would have shocked us five years ago are now our floor," ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt said. "People are being murdered because of antisemitism on American soil, and thousands more are threatened. ADL will not stop until that baseline changes."

"Behind every one of these incidents is a real person"

Of the 6,274 incidents nationwide in 2025, New York had the most with 1,160, California the second most with 817, and New Jersey had the third most with 687. Click here for a visual breakdown of incidents nationwide.

"Behind every one of these incidents is a real person: a family threatened at their synagogue, a rabbi attacked on the street, a student harassed on campus," said the ADL's Oren Segal.

Incidents on college and university campuses saw the greatest decline of any location. The ADL said there were 583 antisemitic incidents on campuses in 2025, down from 1,694 in 2024.

For more information about the audit, including its methodology, click here.