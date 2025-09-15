Antisemitic graffiti scrawled on NYU freshman's dorm door, NYPD says

A Jewish student says antisemitic graffiti was found on his freshman dorm door at New York University last week.

The disturbing incident comes as NYPD data shows anti-Jewish hate crimes are on the rise in New York City.

"Free Palestine," "Jew" scrawled on student's door

Police say the act of hate happened on Sept. 9 at around 11:30 p.m., when the 18-year-old student, who had stepped out for a late-night snack, saw graffiti on his door inside Weinstein Hall saying "Free Palestine" and "Jew," along with an image that appeared to be that of a pig.

The student did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, but he first reported it to End Jew Hatred campus coordinator Daisy Kahn.

"He is feeling really scared and startled," Kahn said. "We talked to him about the importance of reporting, that he has rights."

In a letter to the community the next day, the university's president said, in part, "The targeting of a Jewish student is inexcusable raw hatred. As a campus, we must speak with a single voice in condemning this act. NYU has a zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism and other forms of hatred."

"The university has already taken steps to install security cameras in the dorm," Kahn said. "However, the mere fact that a student thought that it was okay to write these antisemitic slurs on his door means that NYU is not doing enough."

Hate crimes against Jews are up, NYPD says

The NYPD said it is investigating the incident as criminal mischief and the investigation is ongoing.

"Just saying the words 'Free Palestine,' you know, seemed a little innocuous, like you're for the Palestinians, you're for people's human rights, and then it says 'Jew.' Whoever graffiti'd this person's door is telling the world that antizionism is antisemitism today," said Rabbi Mark Wildes, founder of Manhattan Jewish Experience.

Last year, the NYPD reported 54% of all hate crimes were against jews. During the first quarter of 2025, that number rose to 62%.

"Every student is entitled to their civil rights, and to learn free from harassment," Kahn said.

NYU said the graffiti was cleaned up and support is being provided for the student.