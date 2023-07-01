Brooklyn e-bike shop ordered to vacate due to "excessive" number of lithium-ion batteries, FDNY says
NEW YORK -- New York City officials continue to crack down on e-bike safety in an effort to prevent more deadly fires.
The FDNY issued a vacate order for an e-bike shop on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
The department said Friday there was an excessive number of lithium-ion batteries found inside, some of which were illegally modified.
- Related story: FDNY uncovers "death trap" of lithium-ion batteries inside Chinatown commercial space
Lithium-ion batteries have caused 113 fires this year, killing more than 13 people.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.