Watch CBS News
Local News

Brooklyn e-bike shop ordered to vacate due to "excessive" number of lithium-ion batteries, FDNY says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Push to prevent further lithium-ion battery fires
Push to prevent further lithium-ion battery fires 02:18

NEW YORK -- New York City officials continue to crack down on e-bike safety in an effort to prevent more deadly fires.

The FDNY issued a vacate order for an e-bike shop on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The department said Friday there was an excessive number of lithium-ion batteries found inside, some of which were illegally modified.

Lithium-ion batteries have caused 113 fires this year, killing more than 13 people.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 6:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.