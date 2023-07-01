Brooklyn e-bike shop ordered to vacate due to "excessive" number of lithium-ion batteries, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- New York City officials continue to crack down on e-bike safety in an effort to prevent more deadly fires.

The FDNY issued a vacate order for an e-bike shop on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The #FDNY issued a vacate order for an e-bike business on 5709 5th Avenue in Brooklyn. Excessive # of lithium-ion batteries found, some w/illegal modifications. The business’s basement also contained dozens of e-mobility devices, in addition to gas powered mopeds w/fuel inside. pic.twitter.com/xKOa3XoLsS — FDNY (@FDNY) June 30, 2023

The department said Friday there was an excessive number of lithium-ion batteries found inside, some of which were illegally modified.

Lithium-ion batteries have caused 113 fires this year, killing more than 13 people.