FDNY uncovers "death trap" of lithium-ion batteries inside Chinatown commercial space

NEW YORK -- The FDNY made a major bust earlier this week while inspecting for illegal lithium-ion batteries.

So far this year, the batteries have caused fires that have killed more than a dozen people, including four last week.

Officials told CBS New York what they uncovered this week in Chinatown was a ticking time bomb. Lithium-ion batteries were crammed next to each other, much closer than the required three feet apart.

"This location was truly a death trap," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh said an inspection a few days ago at 91 Canal St., uncovered firefighters' worst nightmare -- lithium-ion batteries in a tight space, with residences above.

"Multiple fire hazards -- damaged batteries, overloaded power strips," Kavanagh said. "Using our thermal imaging, firefighters were able to identify the most dangerous batteries and remove them. As they were doing so, some of them caught fire."

The FDNY said the process isn't over, adding it could take at least one more day.

To safely transport the batteries, firefighters need special barrels.

The FDNY said inspectors issued three criminal summonses. The Department of Buildings said the first-floor commercial space was illegally occupied as an e-bike storage and repair shop. The basement was illegally converted into a massage parlor.

The inspection was part of expanded efforts announced last week to quickly respond to 311 calls regarding concerns about batteries being charged.

"New Yorkers should let us know if they see things like batteries being charged less than three feet apart, more than five batteries being charged at once, using multiple extension cords to charge them," Kavanagh said.

She added batteries should not be charged overnight and should be kept outside.

Just Wednesday, CBS New York reported a Bronx fire that injured 10, including a firefighter, was caused by a battery being charged inside an apartment.

Last week, four people died in a fire at an e-bike store in Lower Manhattan. The FDNY said there were more than 500 batteries in the store.

CBS New York mapped out the more than 300 lithium-ion battery fires since the start of last year and found clusters in working class zip codes in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

As for the Chinatown inspection, violations were issued to Canal Property Inc. CBS New York has tried reaching the owner but has not been successful.