NEW YORK -- An entire subway line is suspended for the morning commute after several trains were vandalized overnight, the MTA says.

Service is suspended on the W line, as repairs are underway.

W service is suspended.



We expect this service change to continue through the morning.



What's Happening?

We're continuing to repair trains that were vandalized. pic.twitter.com/RQwtUvsBfS — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 13, 2023

Stick with CBS New York for the very latest on this developing story.