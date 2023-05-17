President Biden awards Medal of Valor to 9 public safety officers, including 6 from NYPD and FDNY

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden bestowed the nation's highest honor for public service to several members of the NYPD and FDNY on Wednesday.

The president said the six local heroes showed extraordinary valor that went above and beyond the call of duty, two even losing their lives in to protect others.

"To the honorees, I don't know all of you, but I know you. From small towns to big cities, you're cut from same cloth. You run into danger when everyone runs away," Biden said.

Among the nine recipients of the 2021-2022 Medal of Valor were fallen NYPD detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

"To the families and loved ones of detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, we know it's impossible to understand the grief you endure or to fully comprehend your loss," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

On Jan. 21, 2022, then-officers Rivera and Mora were shot and killed responding to a 911 call. Rookie Officer Sumit Sulan ultimately stopped the violence and threat to other civilians by taking down the gunman.

"Detectives Mora and Rivera are never far from his mind and the entire nation is grateful for the quick thinking, swift action and courage under fire that he demonstrated," Biden said of Sulan.

The president also honored three members of the FDNY, including Lt. Justin Hespeler, who rescued a baby from a burning home in Brooklyn when he had been told to evacuate.

"Crawling through the hole until he found a 5-week-old baby unconscious in his crib. Justin shielded the baby, crawled back down through the smoke to safety. New York's Bravest," Biden said.

Retired Lt. Jason Hickey of the FDNYs Marine Training Unit saved a man from drowning in the Harlem River.

"The man was panicked and struggling. Again and again he went back under and he went back down, fighting the current and rising tide and pulled the man to the boat. That's bravery," Biden said.

Also honored Tuesday was firefighter Patrick Thornton, who dove under a capsized boat to save a man.