Heavy rain and coastal flooding disrupted Thanksgiving plans for some Long Island families today as a powerful storm continues to barrel through the Tri-State Area.

In Freeport, residents and business owners are making the best of the situation while bracing for another round of high tides Thursday night.

Coastal flooding has been prolific with many flooding reports coming out of southern portions of Nassau County.

Captain Ben's Fish Dock opened for business as soon as the tide receded enough to get down the street.

"We always open up," said owner Rob Bracco. "It's a Thanksgiving tradition, so we've been doing it for about 40 or 50 years," he said.

Bracco said shrimp cocktail is one seafood item that is in high demand on the holiday.

Drivers in the area are avoiding roads along the Nautical Mile, which also flooded during September's nor'easter.

Resident Sandy Mislin said the entire downstairs of her home flooded.

"I basically lost everything, so last night we went and got sandbags and everything," she said.

Mislin has been waiting out the storm in her car, crossing her fingers that flooding spares her home this time.

Her Thanksgiving plans have changed because she said none of her guests can get to her house.

"You know, I'm trying to make the best of it. Family, friends told me to come and eat. That's what we're going to plan on doing, but we've got to make sure the house is okay first before we do all that," she said.

But it's been as busy as ever at Top Razor Barbershop, where no amount of rain could keep clients from their fresh Thanksgiving cuts.

"They just put their hoodie on, and that's it," one barber said.

A high wind warning is in place for Long Island until 1 a.m. There is also a coastal flood warning through 3 a.m.

More than 2,500 residents have lost power on Long Island, according to the PSEG outage map.