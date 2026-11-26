The Thanksgiving storm had New Yorkers changing holiday plans as they dealt with everything from power outages to closed roads.

It wasn't easy, but some families in Queens made it work despite a flood of challenges.

It was holiday dinner by candlelight for the Sergeant family and they made the most of it.

Their home was one of more than 100 that lost power in South Jamaica on Thursday.

"It was going great. The food was great, but then we heard a big loud bang. I thought it was lightning hit the tree or something," Michelle Sergeant said.

Right outside their house, the source of the problem was visible. A tree toppled over on 145th Street, damaging cars and downing power lines.

Shannon Douglas said her car was buried beneath branches.

"Because now I'm gonna have to figure out how I'm gonna get to work," Douglas said.

In Rosedale, drivers pushed through a flooded Rockaway Boulevard, and the city shut down part of Brookville Boulevard.

"It has been a little hard. Visibility is real low," Elijah Grant said, adding he wouldn't recommend driving around during the storm.

"It does kind of dampen the mood. It does dampen the mood," resident Shyan Chambers added.

Back in South Jamaica, the Sergeant family couldn't watch the football games or Christmas movies on the TV, but even with a smashed-up car, they found something to be thankful for -- each other.

"We gotta make the best of what you can," Michelle Sergeant said.

"I'll just hang out with my auntie," Douglas added.