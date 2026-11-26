Communities along the Jersey Shore are feeling the brunt of the Thanksgiving storm with high winds and coastal flooding.

Videos showed the wet and brutal start to the holiday.

Vehicles stalled and roads looked more like waterways in Manasquan. Communities down south faced similiar conditions.

Waves battered the boardwalk in Cape May where roads were closed for a good part of the day as residents waited for the water to recede. Streets in Atlantic City were also indundated by the storm with flash flooding hazards widespread.

With New Jersey under a state of emergency, officials have urged residents to stay off the roads. High winds and possible flash flooding could create dangerous conditions.

More than 3,700 residents lost power in New Jersey, according to the PSEG outage map. As damaging wind gusts continue, communities could face more outages into the evening.

Sea Bright residents prepared by securing sandbags outside their businesses and homes, which has become standard during recent months.

"The flooding is quite good today. The winds are really up though," said resident Don Butler

Residents are trying their best to stay afloat as flooding has become a common occurance.

The rain didn't stop Butler from walking his furry friend while other residents continued their Thanksgiving festivities.

"It's not working out, the raincoat is not working out she's not happy about it, but some things have to be done," Butler said, referring to his dog.