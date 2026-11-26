Thanksgiving can be difficult, especially for those dealing with loss.

But in Flatbush, a Brooklyn community that has experienced more than its share of heartbreak recently, there's also a long tradition of showing up for one another.

Earlier this month, eight people were killed when a building collapsed on Flatbush Avenue/ Eric waterman was one of many who rushed to help.

"To support the families, get them shelter, get them food," Waterman said.

This Thanksgiving, Waterman, who works with local nonprofit East Flatbush Village Inc., and his wife, state Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman, were once again bringing the community together.

The annual Thanksgiving luncheon at Tropical Paradise Ballroom grew this year to welcome families impacted by the collapse. But that tragedy is just the latest trauma the community has endured.

"Grief is grief, trauma is trauma," Waterman said.

Among those in attendance on Thursday was Shariff Hill, who grew up in East Flatbush. He was in high school when his brother was killed. Years later, he himself survived gun violence.

It's still difficult for him to talk about.

"I don't really do it for recognition. I just like to do it just because. So to speak about it is kind of hard for me to put into words," Hill said.

Now, the founder of a clothing line called Humble Earnings is giving back to his community and mentoring young people.

"A lot of the younger kids that look up to me, seeing them wanting to actually change and become better, that's what actually made me do it," Hill said.

For families displaced by the building collapse, the road to recovery is far from over. But on Thanksgiving Day, there was a space to find comfort in one another.

"And here's the space for people to just enjoy one another, enjoy the time, enjoy the season, have great food, great music, and just celebrate Thanksgiving," Waterman said.

"Right now, we're saying spread love the Brooklyn way, but it's just a human way that we spread love," Chandler-Waterman added.