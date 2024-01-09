Some Paterson residents still reeling from December flooding brace for a repeat

Paterson, N.J. residents brace for the worst ahead of more expected flooding

Paterson, N.J. residents brace for the worst ahead of more expected flooding

Paterson, N.J. residents brace for the worst ahead of more expected flooding

PATERSON, N.J. - With more rain moving in, some residents said they're still recovering from the last storm.

There are stories of heartbreak, and hope, in Paterson.

Ney Jeeme showed the 6-foot high water line in his auto repair shop in Paterson. When the water rose on Bergen Street three weeks ago, it swallowed up several vehicles he was trying to sell. In all, he says more than $300,000 in damage was done.

"I only say, 'God, please, please.' That's all you can say. Last night I can't sleep," Jeeme said.

He's losing sleep because, once again, the Passaic River is rising.

"I want to try crossing my fingers, don't do again like in December," Jeeme said.

Just up the block, Edward and Wanda Jackson were also bracing for more flooding.

"Last time, he was trapped here for two days," Wanda Jackson said.

"It was crazy. It was crazy. I've never seen nothing like that before," Edward Jackson said.

In December, the water rose quickly, surrounding their home. The water line is still visible on their fence.

Edward uses a wheelchair, and needed medical care.

"I couldn't get out. I had to go for dialysis. So we called the fire department. That's when they came. They put me on a flat gurney and took me out," he said.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as he was rescued.

"It's really scary. It got so high," Wanda Jackson said.

Moments after CBS New York's Nick Caloway interviewed the Jacksons, an ambulance arrived to take Edward somewhere safe so he wouldn't be trapped yet again.

"Get him safe, you know? Me and my daughters, we're just going to stay here and ride it out because we have nowhere to go," Wanda Jackson said.

Understandably emotional, Wanda knew her husband of 40 years was safe. But she couldn't help but wonder if her home is once again in the path of the Passaic River.