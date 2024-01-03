New fund established to help victims of flooding in Paterson, N.J.

New fund set up to help flood victims in Paterson

New fund set up to help flood victims in Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. - A community effort is underway in Paterson to help those impacted by last month's flooding.

A new fund is being set up by the City of Paterson and the United Way of Passaic County.

Donations will be collected to help families whose homes were damaged by the torrential rainfall.

Wednesday, Paterson's mayor announced that a local business owner kicked off the drive with a $10,000 donation.