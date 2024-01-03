Watch CBS News
New fund established to help victims of flooding in Paterson, N.J.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

PATERSON, N.J. - A community effort is underway in Paterson to help those impacted by last month's flooding

A new fund is being set up by the City of Paterson and the United Way of Passaic County. 

Donations will be collected to help families whose homes were damaged by the torrential rainfall

Wednesday, Paterson's mayor announced that a local business owner kicked off the drive with a $10,000 donation. 

First published on January 3, 2024 / 1:04 PM EST

