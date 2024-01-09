MTA hopes to prevent flooding in subway system as New York City braces for storm

NEW YORK -- The MTA is trying to prevent the subway system from flooding Tuesday night.

It feels like every time it rains, it pours in the New York City subway system. We've all seen those videos of what look like waterfalls pouring on to subway platforms.

The MTA, of course, tries to prevent that, and CBS New York's Ali Bauman got a look of what they're doing in flood-prone stations ahead of Tuesday's storm.

MTA crews have been laying down 50-pound trench covers atop some of the most flood-prone underground stations across the city.

There were dozens of yellow mats at the Borough Hall subway station in Brooklyn. Their job is to keep the water out of the vented grates to prevent people from getting rained on when they're waiting on the platforms below.

Bauman also saw crews clearing out the subway drains within the station. Those drains pump millions of gallons of water out of the system every day, and the MTA is making sure they're are clear so Tuesday's rain doesn't accumulate underground during the evening commute.

"So they go out, they test all the drains. You saw them snaking out with the ... rods to make sure that we can get the rods down, then they flush out the water, make sure all the drains are taking water," said Marc Berman, superintendent of MTA facilities station maintenance.

Crews are pre-positioned along the subway lines, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road to respond to any issues that pop up.

Stormy weather causes closures & suspensions across New York City

The MTA is also issuing a ban on empty tractor trailers on its bridges starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The ban is expected to last until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway Bridge will also be closed during this time.

The weather is also causing problems on the New York City Ferry. Service on the Rockaway route has been temporarily suspended because of the high winds. NYC Ferry did not say how long it would be closed but said customers can check their website at ferry.nyc/service-alerts for any updates.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island both closed early Tuesday and plan to open late Wednesday. The first visitor sail from BAttery Park will be at 10:10 a.m.