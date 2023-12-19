Rising Passaic River prompting more fears of flooding in Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, N.J. -- Following Sunday night and Monday's rain and flooding, some areas are still dealing with issues, particularly along rivers that are still rising.

Those concerns are being shared in Paterson due to the state of the Passaic River.

Everyone is nervously watching the river, which is expected to crest between noon 1 p.m. on Tuesday and potentially bring a second round of devastation to people in town.

The storm flooded so many homes, streets, cars, and businesses on Monday, the city of Paterson had to declare a state of emergency, which continued Tuesday. Mayor Andre Sayegh said first responders are staged and prepared throughout the city for water rescues and any other emergencies that may result from the Passaic cresting over 10 feet.

Already Tuesday morning on Bergen street, police and fire had to coordinate the rescue of a man who needed dialysis.

"And got him to where he needed to go. That's precisely why we have a state of emergency," Sayegh said.

In anticipation of the flooding and the numerous streets already shut down, schools across the district were closed Tuesday.

Sayegh said the state of emergency will likely be lifted Wednesday.