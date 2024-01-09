Con Ed brings in 1,000 reinforcements ahead of storm, trims tree branches in bid to lessen power outages

MAMARONECK, N.Y. - Con Edison says it knows this storm could be a dangerous one that could leave many without power.

They say they've brought in reinforcements for it: About 1,000 workers from out of state.

Tuesday afternoon, the energy provider dispatched their in-house emergency crews across Westchester County ahead of the storm to cut down branches of trees near power lines.

First Alert Weather: Get the latest forecast, alerts and check radar

In Mamaroneck, a Con Ed team cut down parts of a massive tree by the corner of Palmer and Delancey Avenues, right in front of some residential homes. Arborists with Con Edison said trimming dead, diseases or dying trees reduces the chances that limbs will fall on overhead wires during a windstorm, resulting in power outages. They said constant tree maintenance is needed, and since 2018, they've been doing it more often.

"With the climate change and the intensity of the storms, and we are being proactive removing hazardous before they fall and damage power lines," Con Edison Operating Supervisor Ryan Teichs said. "Now that it's freezing cold, they're not losing power, so we are doing the best we can to prevent this things from happening."

Officials with Con Edison recommend staying away from downed wires, and for people to report service disruptions.

You can stay up to date on power outages and storm prep by using their mobile app or by clicking here.