Route 46 reopens eastbound lanes, while parts of New Jersey still dealing with floodwaters

Route 46 reopens as New Jersey continues to deal with floodwaters

Route 46 reopens as New Jersey continues to deal with floodwaters

Route 46 reopens as New Jersey continues to deal with floodwaters

WAYNE, N.J. -- Parts of New Jersey are still struggling to recover from the devastating flooding caused by Monday's storm.

From flooded streets to overflowing rivers, countless homes and businesses have been affected.

Route 46 reopened early Thursday morning in Fairfield after being closed because of the floodwaters.

CBS New York's John Dias reports from nearby Willowbrook Boulevard, which runs around the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. The street is still completely flooded, and at least one car has been left submerged.

Read More: Little Falls residents continue to navigate flooded streets while waiting for water to recede

These are not isolated incidents, with many roads still under water.

With the water levels still so high in areas like Wayne, Paterson and Little Falls, American Red Cross workers are going around to the affected communities to assess the damage. Displaced residents are trying to stay optimistic in the wake of such uncertainty.

We spoke with one woman who had to be carried out of her Paterson home by firefighters Wednesday morning, along with her two children.

"I don't know where we're going to go, I don't want to go place to place to place, I really don't know. So I'm just trying to keep a good hope, good spirit, as long as they're happy," said Danaysha Betts.

They were able to bring some bags with them as they were lifted over knee-deep water, but it's unclear when they will be able to return home.

Paterson schools and district offices will be closed for the rest of the week, meaning they will remain closed until after New Year's Day.

Back in Wayne, the Willowbrook Mall will remain open Thursday for last-minute holiday shoppers. Dias reports there are some roads still able to access the parking lot.