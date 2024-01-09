Nassau and Suffolk counties issue state of emergency due to storm concerns

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- Long Island officials are bracing for potential stormy weather Tuesday evening, with both Suffolk and Nassau counties issuing states of emergency.

Flood concerns in Nassau County

Flags whipping in the wind were a sure sign a storm was coming. As rain started falling in Freeport on Tuesday afternoon, the town of Hempstead got its trucks and gear ready to respond.

"[My main concern] is going to be flooding in the South Shore, as always. It's a combination of high tides -- the water's gonna be blown in, so low-lying areas should expect to be flooded, and also power outages," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.

Clavin says extra crews are on standby, including with utility companies, as rain and wind is expected to intensify.

"The ground's really saturated from this past weekend. You add on 3, 4 inches of rain, heavy winds about 45 mph -- it's a recipe for disaster," he said.

CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis followed Nassau County Department of Public Works crews clearing out storm drains on a service road in Jericho, sucking out debris to alleviate flooding.

Tuesday afternoon, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman declared a state of emergency and says the county is monitoring the situation on an hourly basis.

"I am very concerned because if there are wind gusts of 70 mph, there will be downed trees, could be downed power lines," he said.

We're told crews will be pre-positioned around the Long Island Rail Road system, ready to respond to weather-related issues, but officials are reminding people to check the schedules before they head home or into work.