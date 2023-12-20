Paterson, N.J. firefighters hard at work rescuing residents from extensive flooding

PATERSON, N.J.-- Widespread flooding from Monday's storms have overpowered parts of New Jersey.

Chopper 2 was over Paterson on Wednesday morning as first responders helped a resident out of a flooded home. It was one of dozens of rescues that have taken place, and more are expected throughout the day.

The cause of all the problems is the Passaic River, which crested on Tuesday and then spilled over.

Squad 6 with the Paterson Fire Department rescued three people from an apartment building on Holsman Street. Video shows firefighters carrying two children out and then going back in to get their mother and then the family's dog.

Family members told CBS New York they spent the night in their home as the water continued to rise because they feared they would have nowhere to go.

The public safety director took them to a shelter in Little Falls.

Rescues were happening all morning. More than two dozen people have been helped, including several children.

Squad 6 uses a massive military truck with a boat was on board to get people out of flooded areas in Paterson.

"I have kids and I was stuck. It was very scary," parent Lucy Collado said. "I was scared because I didn't know what was going to happen or what to expect or if we were going to be able to get out."

"This is a unique storm. You have to get to the people. It's frigid temperatures. The water, no heat, no electric; infants, mothers, families, it's extremely dangerous," said Jerry Speziale, the director of public safety for police, fire and emergency operations in Paterson.