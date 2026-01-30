Staten Island officials irked as DSNY snow-removal crews move to Brooklyn

Staten Island officials are irked after New York City Department of Sanitation snow-removal crews were moved to Brooklyn while people there are still digging out from the biggest snowstorm in years.

Frustration boiled over for Borough President Vito Fossella on Friday when he learned the Staten Island-based DSNY workers were reassigned to help with snow cleanup elsewhere.

"Staten Island became second-class citizens a couple of days ago," Fossella said.

Snow piled up after winter storm

Roads on Staten Island are mostly clear, but snow is still covering many crosswalks, bus stops and corners, nearly a week after the major winter storm.

"People can't walk. People can't park. They can't get their cars out. It's dangerous, especially for senior citizens," Ellen Kaufman said. "Are we still the forgotten borough?"

"Somebody high up decided to take crews from Staten Island and bring them elsewhere. It's a slap in the face to the people in Staten Island who just want safe streets, clean streets," Fossella said.

DSNY officials disputed Fossella's criticism and said Staten Island received the department's full attention and resources.

"Moving sanitation workers from district to district, borough to borough, is very common during snow operations," a statement from the sanitation department said.

"I disagree," Fossella said. "What can I tell you? These crosswalks need to be cleaned."

Mamdani on snow frustrations

Mayor Zohran Mamdani acknowledged the snow frustrations of New Yorkers citywide.

"First, I want to thank the thousands of city workers who have gone above and beyond to lift snow off of our streets and to look after those most at risk in a moment like this, and yet we know that there is clearly so much more to be done as we maintain our efforts to clear crosswalks and bus stops to melt snow, and above all, to protect New Yorkers who are most at risk from this historic and dangerous cold," Mamdani said.

Meanwhile, Staten Island residents are hoping from some relief sooner rather than later.