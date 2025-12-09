Video shows gunman firing on Stamford, Conn., police during deadly standoff

Authorities have released new details about the Dec. 2 standoff in Stamford, Connecticut, including video of officers inside an armored vehicle as it takes fire from the gunman and audio from a phone conversation between the gunman and a hostage negotiator.

Police said Jed Parkington, 63, died by suicide after barricading himself in his Oaklawn Avenue home when a state marshal arrived to evict him and his wife for failure to pay their mortgage. Another body was also found inside the home.

Gunman was wearing shirt with Nazi insignia, state marshal says

In a preliminary report released by the Connecticut Office of Inspector General on Tuesday, officials said a state marshal arrived at Parkington's home around 9 a.m. and encountered his wife and her dog in the driveway.

Officials said Parkington met his wife and the state marshal at the back door of the home, but he allegedly pushed his wife back outside and said, "Take her someplace safe. This is not going to end well."

According to the marshal, Parkington was wearing a military uniform shirt that had a Nazi insignia on the collar, along with a utility belt with items that appeared to be explosive devices.

Stamford police officers were then sent to the home, but they were unable to contact Parkington. Additional enforcements were then called to the scene, including a hostage negotiator and Special Response Team.

What the Stamford gunman said to the hostage negotiator

Authorities released just over seven minutes of audio from a phone conversation between Parkington and the hostage negotiator.

In the audio, Parkington talks about struggling to find housing.

"Do you know how long I've been looking for housing? And there's no housing," he said. "How can they throw people out if they don't have any place to put 'em except a shelter?"

He said his daughter filed a writ to delay the eviction, but the judge denied it.

"You're pushing people too far. You can't do this to human beings," he said.

At one point, Parkington says his wife "knows nothing," but it's unclear what exactly he's referring to.

"I did all this stuff when she was living with her daughter, so she knows nothing," he said.

The hostage negotiator attempts to get Parkington to leave the house, but Parkington states he can't get downstairs.

"Here I am at the Alamo surrounded by people that just want me to be quiet, go to jail," Parkington said.

During the call, Parkington also talked about World War II, saying his father fought in the war.

Videos show gunman firing on armored vehicles, shooting down drone, authorities say

While the hostage negotiator was speaking to Parkington, police obtained a search warrant for the home and an arrest warrant for Parkington.

Authorities said around 12:30 p.m., Special Response Team members approached the home in an armored vehicle, announced over a loudspeaker that Parkington was under arrest, and told him to come out of the home with his hands up.

According to authorities, Parkington then fired multiple rounds at the armored vehicles. Body cam video from officers shows the vehicles retreating and the officers in one vehicle stating they can't see out of the windshield due to the damage.

Body cam video from officers shows an armored vehicle retreating during a standoff in Stamford, Connecticut, on Dec. 2, 2025. Connecticut Office of Inspector General

The officers are also heard discussing sending drones to try to get a better visual of Parkington inside the house. Drone videos show what appear to be cinderblocks blocking one upstairs window and other household items blocking another window. Later in the video, Parkington appears to shoot down one of the drones.

According to authorities, during the standoff, three Stamford police officers shot at Parkington.

Unidentified individual died by homicide, medical examiner says

Authorities said at around 3:35 p.m., officers heard a single shot from inside the home. Police were then able to fly a drone into the house and get video of Parkington, who appeared to be dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

The drone video also showed grenades, a pipe bomb and other improvised explosive devices, authorities said.

A bomb squad was called to the home, and during their search, they found human remains in a room across the hallway from where Parkington's body was found, authorities said.

A medical examiner ruled Parkington's death a suicide.

The other human remains have not yet been identified. The medical examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide, saying the individual died from blunt impact injuries of the head and torso with gagging.

CBS News New York previously learned the unidentified individual's body was decomposed and handcuffed. CBS News New York also previously learned Nazi paraphernalia was found inside the home, along with writing on one wall reading, "Kapitulieren nein," which is German for "No surrender," and "10/31/25 is your last day" on another wall.

The investigation is ongoing.