Man dead after barricading himself inside Stamford, Connecticut, home, police say

Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect barricaded inside a home in Stamford, Connecticut, on Tuesday.

We're told no officers were hurt, and the suspect appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stamford Police said they were responding to a home at Oaklawn Avenue and Dartley Street when their vehicles came under fire Tuesday morning.

In a video, you hear gunshots as an armored vehicle backs up and then you see smoke coming off of the windshield.

An armored vehicle is seen backing up with smoke coming off the windshield outside a home in Stamford, Connecticut, on Dec. 2, 2025. X user @StephF342242

"I saw police activity at first, and then I heard the gunshots and everybody started running," neighbor Mark Exantus said. "Some people were running for cover, and then I ran back inside."

Police said the suspect who was barricaded inside the home exchanged gunfire with officers.

Neighbors who spoke to CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo said they were shaken by the chaos.

"This could have turned out really bad. People are in the cemetery, people walk their dogs around here," neighbor Tony Macari said.

"A little bit of a tragedy and very unfortunate that it happened in this neighborhood," Exantus said.

The suspect was not immediately identified, and it's unclear why police responded to the home initially.

The investigation is ongoing.