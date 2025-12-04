Decomposed body in handcuffs, Nazi paraphernalia found in Stamford, Conn. gunman's home, police say

Disturbing details have been released following Tuesday's standoff and shootout in Stamford, Connecticut, between a homeowner and members of law enforcement.

CBS News New York has learned 63-year-old Jed Parkington, who died by suicide during the standoff, was fascinated with Nazi Germany and was dressed in camouflage and wearing Nazi lapel pins when state marshals came to his door on Oaklawn Avenue in an attempt to evict him.

Words written in German were found on the walls of the home of the man who engaged in a standoff and shootout with law enforcement during an eviction attempt on Dec. 3, 2025. CBS News New York

Nazi paraphernalia was also found inside the home, including writing on a wall that says "Kapitulation nein," which is German for "No surrender." Writing on another wall says "10/31/25 is your last day," CBS News New York has confirmed. In addition, police said a swastika flag and many other Nazi items were recovered.

Pipe bombs and the decomposed body of a handcuffed male were also found, the latter likely involving foul play, police said.

Standoff and shootout in Stamford, Connecticut

Police said Parkington opened fire on police who were backing up marshals serving eviction papers.

Parkington fired dozens of AK-47 rounds at officers, police said. Some of the gunfire was captured on video that shows the spray of bulletproof glass as shots hit the 3-inch-thick windshield of an armored vehicle.

Pictures show another damaged Special Response Team truck after bullets dented the armor, almost penetrating inside.

Police said they also used multiple drones during the standoff, and Parkington repeatedly fired on the aircraft.

No first responders were injured.

The response required mutual aid from departments around the region, including a unit from the Westchester County Police Department, which deployed an armored skid steer know as "The Rook." The battering ram, which has an infrared camera and incredible capabilities, punched holes into the Stamford home to view inside and confirm Parkington was dead by suicide.

"This was able to successfully puncture the walls large enough to get a drone -- unmanned aerial vehicle -- inside to take a better look as to what was going on in there," Westchester County Police Chief James Luciano said.

The drone then spotted the pipe bombs and some Molotov cocktails, which prompted a call to the Bomb Squad, police said.

Why Parkington was being evicted

As he fought eviction, Parkington wrote a letter saying he suffered from cancer and long COVID, and criticized lawyers and banks.

Earlier in the week, Parkington's wife begged a judge to delay the eviction, writing about a decade of financial hardship and health issues.

"Winter is coming and I am afraid I'm going to be left on the street," she wrote, in part.

A representative for the investment group that initiated the eviction said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the events that have occurred, and we extend our sincere condolences to all those involved in this tragic incident."

Ironically, process server Jon Gallup said he helped Jed Parkington evict people renting rooms in the home.

"He wanted them evicted, he got the paperwork, gave it to me, and I served it," he said.