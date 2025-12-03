Decomposed body, pipe bombs found inside Stamford, Conn., home after standoff, police say

A decomposed body and pipe bombs were found inside a Stamford, Connecticut, home after a shootout between the homeowner and police officers Tuesday, officials say.

That homeowner, identified as 63-year-old Jed Parkington, died by suicide, according to police.

Body was "concealed," "in a decomposed state," police say

The shootout unfolded at the home on Oaklawn Avenue during an attempt to evict Parkington. Police said Parkington opened fire on cops who were backing up state marshals serving eviction papers.

Parkington fired dozens of AK-47 rounds at officers, police said. Some of the gunfire was captured on video that shows the spray of bulletproof glass as shots hit the 3-inch-thick windshield of an armored vehicle.

Pictures show another damaged Special Response Team truck. Bullets dented the armor, almost penetrating inside.

A Special Response Team truck was damaged by AK-47 rounds fired by Jed Parkington at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, on Dec. 2, 2025, police say. CBS News New York

"I will tell you, when the video comes out, you'll realize how close it was ... That windshield to be penetrated to the point where we might have lost some officers' lives," Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw said.

Police say they also used multiple drones during the standoff, and Parkington repeatedly fired on the aircraft.

No first responders were injured.

After police say Parkington died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officers flew a drone inside the home, spotted pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails, and called the Bomb Squad.

"While checking the home for explosives, a second body was discovered on the second floor," Shaw said. "The body was concealed and appeared to be in a decomposed state."

Shaw said all the circumstances involving the decomposed body are under investigation.

Parkington and wife fought eviction before shootout

While fighting eviction, Parkington wrote a letter saying he suffered from cancer and long COVID, and criticized lawyers and banks.

On Monday, Parkington's wife begged a judge to delay the eviction, writing about a decade of financial hardship and health issues.

"Winter is coming and I am afraid I'm going to be left on the street," she wrote, in part.

A representative for the investment group that initiated the eviction said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the events that have occurred, and we extend our sincere condolences to all those involved in this tragic incident."

Ironically, process server Jon Gallup said he helped Jed Parkington evict people renting rooms in the home.

"He wanted them evicted, he got the paperwork, gave it to me, and I served it," he said.

Many questions remain about the shootout and the shocking discovery of a long dead person inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.