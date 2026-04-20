Vigil held in St. Albans, Queens park for slain 15-year-old Jaden Pierre

A 15-year-old boy who was gunned down last week was honored by his Queens community on Monday night.

Mourners gathered for a vigil at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans, where Jaden Pierre was shot and killed on Thursday night.

People of all ages came out to pay their respects.

"I was feeling sad for him that it happened to him and his family. That really shouldn't happen to anyone," one 11-year-old said.

Police say Pierre was shot in the chest following a dispute on the basketball court. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police are searching for a suspect following the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Queens on April 16, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

So far, no arrests have been made, but on Friday police released photos of someone wanted in connection with the shooting.

New York Attorney General Letitia James took to social media not long after the shooting to denounce the gun violence.

"My heart is heavy tonight after we lost a 15-year-old to a senseless act of gun violence. I'm praying for his family, loved ones, and community. I will continue to work tirelessly every day to end gun violence in New York," James wrote.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said Friday that Pierre's family had just moved into the neighborhood. He called the shooting a senseless and horrific tragedy.

"We have work to do as a community," he said. "We have to give these young people an outlet, otherwise they're going to be in the park with mayhem."

Richards Jr. stressed the importance of expanding youth programs for after-school and in the summer.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.