15-year-old boy shot dead in Queens park. Here's what we know.

A police manhunt is underway following the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Queens on Thursday evening.

The NYPD said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest just after 6:15 p.m. inside of a park at Merrick and Baisley and boulevards in the St. Albans section.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

"My heart is heavy tonight after we lost a 15-year-old to a senseless act of gun violence. I'm praying for his family, loved ones, and community. I will continue to work tirelessly every day to end gun violence in New York," state Attorney General Letitia James wrote on social media.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.