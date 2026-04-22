Person of interest ID'd in shooting death of 15-year-old in St. Albans, Queens, police say

A person of interest has been identified in connection with a shooting in a St. Albans, Queens park that left a teen dead, the NYPD said.

Jaden Pierre, 15, was shot dead Thursday after a dispute on a basketball court in Roy Wilkins Park at Merrick and Baisley boulevards.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Community mourns loss of teen

A vigil was held at the park Monday night to remember the teen who was a student at Eagle Academy, just down the street.

Elected officials and local residents of all ages attended to pay their respects.

"We have failed you. Your son should be home," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said to the teen's family.

"It's very heartbreaking to our community. We have children of our own. They travel to go to school. This shouldn't have happened," Shantee Williams said.

Neighbors were shocked after the shooting, saying the area is normally a safe place for young people.

"I thought it was an exercise because they have exercises over here a lot. I thought it was a police exercise," one witness said, referring to the NYPD's response.

Photos of suspect released

Police released photos of an individual on Friday who is wanted in connection with the shooting.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said at the vigil that the NYPD knows who is responsible and where they are. She asked that person to turn themself in.

James also said the shooting might have been gang-related.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.