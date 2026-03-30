Jersey City school gets new soccer pitch ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

It's more than just the kickoff to spring in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Joseph H. Brensinger School - P.S. 17 students are celebrating a brand new, "mini" soccer pitch built for them ahead of the FIFA World Cup this summer.

It's part of a larger effort to bring the game to thousands of kids by the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey Host Committee.

MetLife Stadium is hosting several World Cup matches, including the final, in June and July. Jersey City and Newark are also hosting festivals for fans.

Bringing soccer to inner cities

The new pitch in Jersey City was made possible thanks to a grant by the U.S. Soccer Foundation and FIFA host committee. It's part of a legacy plan to bring the sport to under-resourced communities and open doors for more young players.

"We recognize the fact that only a small portion will be able to get to matches. So we're trying to do the things that make the World Cup reach more and more people," said Bruce Revman, with the FIFA New York New Jersey host committee.

Dr. Robert Brower, principal at P.S. 17, said the pitch is about giving the kids opportunities, as well as soccer.

"This means everything for the kids. Very rarely in the inner cities do you see something like this. As parents, always looking for safe places for children to play, and they have it right in their own back yard," Brower said.

26 mini-pitches in NY-NJ

The soccer pitch at P.S. 17 is one of 26 mini-pitches being built around New York and New Jersey ahead of the World Cup.

"I only started playing soccer this year, but, honestly, I think this is now my new passion," student Kadija Wally said.

"I actually enjoyed it because it's big, it's not small. With friends, we have a fun time after school, in school, during weekends," Mohamed Elbrolosoy, another student, said.

The goal is to create a legacy that lasts long after the tournament ends.