Jersey City, Newark to host FIFA World Cup fan festival events as "Flag Cities"

Two of New Jersey's biggest cities, Jersey City and Newark, are joining a push to bring FIFA World Cup celebrations to local streets.

They are the newest host sites for "Flag Cities," a World Cup fan festival series designed to bring the global excitement to local communities.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 12 from 5-11 p.m. : Columbus Drive, Jersey City

: Columbus Drive, Jersey City Sunday, June 14 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Overpeck Park, Bergen County

Overpeck Park, Bergen County Sunday, June 21 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Laurel Hill Park, Secaucus

Laurel Hill Park, Secaucus Wednesday, June 24 from 4-9 p.m.: Mulberry Plaza, Newark

Mulberry Plaza, Newark Friday, June 26 from 5-11 p.m.: Downtown, East Rutherford

Tickets will be available starting early April. They will include access to the event, entertainment and on-site experiences. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets with additional amenities. Some of the events could be free of charge.

"It gives local businesses a chance to take a part in the economic infusion that's going to happen during the time of the World Cup," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

"Many of the people aren't going to be able to go to the stadium and experience the game. We're going to offer them a family opportunity to watch two games," Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said. "We get two games that day, and people will be able to enjoy themselves sitting out on the Great Lawn."

A plan for one giant Fan Fest at Liberty State Park in Jersey City has been canceled as officials opted instead for smaller, community-focused events.

"Obviously we love Liberty State Park, but there were real challenges with ... the plan as designed," Jersey City Mayor James Solomon said. "We were going to have a lot of folks ferried from New York, so they weren't even going to be in our neighborhood."

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will host eight World Cup matches, including the Final on July 19.