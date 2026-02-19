Heavy rain, snow on its way to NYC and will impact Friday's commute

Commuters should brace themselves as heavy rain will impact most of the Tri-State Area on Friday morning.

It will be a First Alert Weather Day, and the commute is shaping up to be a slow one.

The rain will be the main issue for most of the region, while areas far north could pick up one to three inches of snow. Roads will be wet, visibility may drop at times, and it's a good idea to give yourself some extra time out the door.

CBS News New York

New York weather on Thursday

The morning starts off cloudy with temperatures sitting in the 30s. As we head into the afternoon, it stays mostly cloudy, but we do manage to inch up to around 40 degrees. Not a pretty day, but manageable.

Things start to change again at night. Showers develop to the south and west through the evening. By dawn, rain spreads in, mixing with snow north and west of New York City. If you commute early, plan for damp roads and pockets of slush well outside of the city.

Friday is a damp day

Friday keeps the unsettled trend going. Expect periods of rain and drizzle throughout the day.

Those north and west of the city may start with a wintry mix before everything gradually shifts over to plain rain. Highs top out in the low 40s, so it's chilly, but not cold enough to cause major issues for most.

Snow forecast this weekend

The weekend brings improvement, at least at first.

Saturday looks partly sunny with highs in the mid‑40s, a nice break from the wet stretch. Sunday, however, we're watching a system that has the potential to bring more snow to our area.

Forecasters will have more updates as the weekend system gets closer.