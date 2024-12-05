Snow squall warning for parts of New Jersey. Here's an early look at snow totals.

NEW YORK -- A wintry mix of rain and snow are falling on the morning commute around the New York City area.

A snow squall warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey until 9:15 a.m. A winter weather advisory has also been issued for Sullivan and Ulster counties, and there's a wind advisory for most of the area.

It's a First Alert Weather Day, as our weather team tracks the conditions. Here's a look at the system's timing and totals.

Rain and wind around NYC, snow north & west

There isn't a lot of snow accumulation in and around the city, as temperatures were not in the ideal range for any snow to stick overnight. The exception being the heavier band of snow that pushed through early this morning, but that was short lived.

Despite looking like winter out there, still no snow, officially, for Central Park. We need to receive at least a 10th of an inch in order for that to happen.

However, the Catskill area has already picked up about 5" inches of snow; Danbury, CT picked up about 2.5"; and Brooksville, NJ picked up about 2".

Even across Long Island, they picked up anywhere from about a trace to 1", but with temperatures as warm as they are, much of it will continue to melt.

Remember, all of this is part of a clipper system that does have a ton of moisture, but it does have enough energy support a few snow showers throughout the day. And behind it, some serious cold across parts of the Midwest where we're seeing below zero wind chills this morning.

Regarding our area, afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s, but you'll have to dress for the 20s because of those gusty winds. That said, think layers, especially tomorrow, as wind chills will be stuck in the teens and 20s across the area

Thankfully, dry weather is expected this weekend. And although it starts off cold, we do recover on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.