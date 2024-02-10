Watch CBS New York's Super Bowl special, "Sin City Showdown"
LAS VEGAS -- As we prepare to witness another chapter in football history, CBS New York's Steve Overmyer shows us how the impact of the Super Bowl extends far behind the final score.
Watch our full special "Sin City Showdown" in the video player above.
Read more about the featured stories:
- Symphony of Super Bowl LVIII predictions and opinions on Radio Row in Las Vegas
- San Francisco 49ers safety Logan Ryan finds solace in getting rescue dogs forever homes
- New Jersey state champion girls flag football team celebrates victory with free trip to Orlando
- Super Bowl history on display at new Paley Center exhibit
