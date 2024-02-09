Symphony of Super Bowl LVIII predictions and opinions on Radio Row in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The excitement and energy during Super Bowl LVIII week in Las Vegas is best expressed on Radio Row, where media from around the world converge.

The air is charged with anticipation and enthusiasm. In a symphony of voices, each one carries a story, prediction or opinion.

"See how many dorks I can meet, and losers. There's millions of them that show up at this thing every year. The escalation of it from radio tables and radio stations to streaming television networks and television networks, and podcasters and radio has made it, it's chaos," said SportsGrid's Scott Ferrall.

It's a melting pot of emotions where love for the game unifies everyone in search of the next star to interview.

A steady stream of former players join the kaleidoscope of sights and sounds to make their voices heard.

"It can be overwhelming if you're like an introvert and you kind of like to stay in your own lane," said former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate.

"After you've been here, you are in the books. You can say, 'Hey, guess what. I was at Super Bowl media week, radio row.' How many people can say that?" said Dr. Tandra Price, with Onstage Plus.

It's where the spirit of competition mingles with camaraderie and love for the game finds its voice.

There are more than 6,000 media members from 26 countries in Las Vegas covering Super Bowl week.

Watch Super Bowl LVIII live Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.