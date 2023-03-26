Watch CBS News
Local News

Sen. Chuck Schumer implores DEA to fight drug Xylazine, which can rot skin

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sen. Schumer urges DEA to crack down on dangerous drug Xylazine
Sen. Schumer urges DEA to crack down on dangerous drug Xylazine 00:55

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for a special Drug Enforcement Administration team to help fight a deadly drug that's often mixed with fentanyl and heroin.

It's called Xylazine and the senator said it has been linked to dozens of overdose deaths across upstate New York, and is now making its way to New York City and Long Island. What's more, Schumer says it's Narcan resistant.

"The results are deadly. It can rot your skin. It can eat away at your bones. It can cause legs to be amputated," Schumer said Sunday. "I am asking the DEA, which has just issued the alert, to focus on stopping Xylazine, this evil drug in New York City. The DEA has diversion control teams. They are agents in law enforcement, but they're also chemists and other kinds of doctors, and they can swoop in on an area and deal with a drug problem."

READ MORE2 charged after 5 women overdose outside New Jersey mall

Schumer is also pushing for an increase in funding for substance use and mental health services across New York.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.