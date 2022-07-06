Watch CBS News
See it: Ridgefield Park, N.J. police rescue man from burning car

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- A dramatic rescue of a man pulled from a car fire in Bergen County was captured on video.

Video from the Ridgefield Park police shows officers struggling to remove a driver trapped in a burning Honda on Saturday.

Authorities said the man couldn't get out because on an electrical problem with the car. Officers couldn't remove him from the driver's side because of the flames.

The officers used fire extinguishers to tamp down the fire, giving them enough time to pull him from the passenger side window.

The man was treated at a hospital and released.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 12:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

