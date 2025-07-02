Sean "Diddy" Combs trial verdict disappointing for many sex assault survivors

Survivors of sex abuse and domestic violence say the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial is elevating an important conversation.

Combs was found guilty Wednesday of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Cassie Ventura's attorney praises her strength

The attorney for Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, said the entire criminal process started when she had the courage to file her civil complaint.

"She's happy that in November of 2023, she came forward and shined a light on this and brought other people forward," attorney Doug Wigdor said.

Ventura testified for four days about her turbulent relationship with Combs. Her attorney said she displayed "unquestionable strength."

"We're pleased that he's finally been held responsible for two federal crimes, something that he's never faced in his life," Wigdor said.

Sex assault survivors hope for change in the future

The mixed verdict, with Combs acquitted of the most serious counts, comes with mixed reaction.

Gianka Rose is not connected to Combs, but says as a sex assault survivor, she went to the courthouse, hoping to see a different outcome.

"I'm actually devastated," she said. "I just thought finally something was going to happen for sexual assault survivors, and we were going to get our moment ... It's super discouraging, but holding onto faith that hopefully things will change in the future."

Lauren Hersh, former chief of the Brooklyn district attorney's sex trafficking unit and current director of World Without Exploitation, called the verdict both "a travesty for survivors" and a teachable moment.

"We recognize that we need to change laws to make sure that powerful people and those who exploit are held accountable for the devastating harm they cause, and we also realize that we need to go out there and educate people to understand the complexities of sex trafficking," she said.

She also believes courage is contagious and is among the many celebrating survivors speaking their truth.

"I think regardless of the outcome, it really shows to survivors across the country that they can speak up no matter the fame or wealth or the prestige that their abuser has," Safe Sisters Circle Executive Director Nel-Sylvia Guzman said.

Guzman said the Safe Sisters Circle tells survivors any time they come forward is the right time.

She, like others who spoke to CBS News New York, believe there are a lot of conversations that still need to be had in this space.