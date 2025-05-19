Watch CBS News

Dawn Richard testifies in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial

Dawn Richard, a member of the groups Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money returned to the stand Monday in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer reports.
