Ryder Cup Day 1 starts with tight security for President Trump's arrival on Long Island

The 2025 Ryder Cup is getting underway Friday on New York's Long Island, where security is tight ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival.

Fans started arriving at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale before gates opened at 5 a.m., with the first round of golfers teeing off at 7:10 a.m.

Thousands of fans are expected to step off the Long Island Rail Road to take in Day 1 action at the golf tournament.

The Ryder Cup pits a team of American all-stars, featuring captain Keegan Bradley and Bryson DeChambeau, against their counterparts from Europe, including Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

United States captain Keegan Bradley speaks during a news conference at the Ryder Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, on the Bethpage Black golf course, in Farmingdale, N.Y. Matt Slocum / AP

The players say it is unlike any other tournament because they're playing for national pride.

Organizers said they're prepared for massive crowds and that security will be high with Mr. Trump's anticipated arrival at 11 a.m.

The tournament starts with foursomes and four-ball matches, where teamwork is key. Play continues all day and wraps up Sunday.

Residents renting out driveways to Ryder Cup ticketholders

Many fans attended the practice rounds on Thursday and Wednesday's celebrity match and opening ceremony to take in some of the excitement, but it does come at a cost. Many locals said the crowds are disrupting their routines, taking up parking spots and causing major road closures.

Some people who live near Bethpage Black are even renting out their driveways and homes to fans.

United States fans cheer during the opening ceremonies for the Ryder Cup golf tournament, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on the Bethpage Black golf course, in Farmingdale, N.Y. Lindsey Wasson / AP

"It's cool, but there is definitely a lot going on, lot of chaos and traffic," Jonah Han, of Farmingdale, said. "A lot of places you can't turn, making getting home hard."

"It's really nice to show them what we have here in Farmingdale," Kimberly Goetchius, manager at Croxley Ale House, said.

To help ease the burden, SUNY Farmingdale shut down its campus and opened 4,000 parking spots for the Ryder Cup. The school's chief of police, Dan Daugherty, said planning started over a year ago and that the event is not impacting the academic calendar.

Ryder Cup matchups

Here's a look at the foursome matches in the opening session at Bethpage Black, according to The Associated Press:

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, United States

Talk about the Ryder Cup starting off with a bang. DeChambeau brings the muscle and the energy, and Thomas was viewed as the player Europe most wanted to beat in Rome because of his passion. Europe counters with Rahm and Hatton. They also were the lead match in Rome and cruised to a 4-and-3 to give Europe in its first point of 2023.

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States

European captain Luke Donald said he wanted to make some changes from what is essentially the same team from Rome. Aberg and Fitzpatrick will be playing for the first time together. Fitzpatrick is 0-3 in foursomes over two Ryder Cups. Scheffler and Henley formed a successful partnership in the Presidents Cup last year. Henley is the only Ryder Cup rookie playing the opening session for the Americans.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, vs. Collin Morikawa and Harris English, United States

McIlroy and Fleetwood also were paired together in the opening session in Rome in the anchor match and registered a 2-and-1 victory. This European tandem won both its foursomes matches at Marco Simone. Morikawa is 2-1 in foursomes with two partners. English did not play foursomes when he made his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits.

Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States

In another twist for Europe, Donald has moved Hovland off Aberg and put him with MacIntyre for the first time. MacIntyre, the lefty from Scotland, played only fourballs in his debut in 2023. Schauffele and Cantlay are viewed as a top U.S. team that dates to the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia. They won both their team matches in 2021 and lost both their team matches in 2023.

