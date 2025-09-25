Ryder Cup 2025 comes with some inconveniences for Long Islanders, but local businesses appear to be in heaven

Ryder Cup brings inconveniences for some, but overall seems to be a success for Farmingdale

Ryder Cup fans poured into Bethpage State Park on Thursday to watch some practice rounds before the pros take to the famed Black Course officially on Friday.

The excitement is in full swing and the community is feeling positive, but also some negative, impacts.

"I think it's all worth it"

At the Long Island Rail Road stop in Farmingdale, thousands of fans stepped off trains and were shuttled straight into the action. The station is serving as a launching point for the biannual battle between the best golfers in the U.S. and Europe.

"I mean, obviously, there were a lot of people on the train, so finding seats is not the easiest thing," said Nick Cummings of the East Village. "I think it's all worth it."

But for some, the allure of seeing such a global sports event does come with a cost. Many local residents say their daily routines are getting disrupted due to limited parking spots and major road closures.

"It's cool, but there is definitely a lot going on, lot of chaos and traffic," Farmingdale resident Jonah Han said. "A lot of places you can't turn, making getting home hard."

To ease the travel issues, nearby Farmingdale State College has shut down its campus and opened 4,000 parking spots. Dan Daugherty, the school's chief of police, said the community has been planning for the Ryder Cup for more than a year, and helping out with parking doesn't impact the academic calendar.

"It helps them to have the event, because where would you put that many vehicles?" Daugherty said.

Business thrilled to see the masses

With international fans filling the area, local business say they are seeing the kind of foot traffic they have dreamed about.

"It's really nice to show them what we have here in Farmingdale," said Kimberly Goetchius, manager of Croxley Ale House.

For Vincent Napolitano, the owner of Nunzi's restaurant, it's not just about the daily specials on food and drinks; it's about Ryder Cup fever. He has rolled out limited edition merchandise.

"I don't think people understand how big the Ryder Cup really is to the players and fans, and the community, as well," Napolitano said.

Experts predict the already-big international event will only get bigger in the years ahead.

"From the golf perspective, it's the purest form of competition for these guys," CBS Sports' Patrick McDonald said. "Having it in your area, at a golf course like Bethpage Black, where anyone can play, adds to the lure of it."

This week is one the community won't forget anytime soon.