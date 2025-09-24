Ryder Cup celebrity match, opening ceremony take place today. Here's who's playing.

The opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup will take place Wednesday afternoon.

It was originally scheduled for Thursday, but the threat of bad weather that's expected prompted organizers to move the ceremony up.

Some of golf's best will play this week at Bethpage Black.

Keegan Bradley will captain the U.S. team against a European team led by captain Luke Donald.

Wednesday's opening ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.

With no parking available, Gov. Kathy Hochul said there will be extra Long Island Rail Road service to accommodate fans heading to Bethpage Black. Up to nine additional eastbound trains will head to Farmingdale, where PGA shuttle buses will take fans to the course.

Celebrity match taking place Wednesday

The opening ceremony will take place after a 10-hole scramble celebrity match. Some of those playing in the celebrity match include country musician Kane Brown, chef Bobby Flay, country singer Miranda Lambert, sports icons Eli Manning and John McEnroe, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, chef Jose Andres, Brooklyn Beckham, actors Tom Felton and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more.