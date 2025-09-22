Ryder Cup 2025 practice rounds begin at Bethpage Black. Here's what you need to know.

Ryder Cup 2025 week on Long Island is finally here.

Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale is the proud host as the biggest stars get ready for what many call the "Super Bowl of golf." The first day of competition between Team USA and Team Europe on the famed Black Course is on Thursday, but practice rounds began Monday.

Financial windfall expected for the region

Nassau County officials are bracing for massive crowds that are expected to contribute to an economic boon to the region. The Long Island Association says the Ryder Cup stands to generate $160 million from hotels and restaurants, catering, jobs and local spending. As many as 50,000 patrons are expected each day at Bethpage Black, each praying for a peek at the trophy and the best golfers in the world.

"[We will] take in all the folks who are coming from all over the world, showcase our downtowns and small businesses," said Frank Camarano, president of the Greater Nassau Chamber of Commerce. "I only speak English, but I'm excited."

There are more than 4,300 volunteers from all over the country and overseas.

"We get to interact with all the fans. It's the excitement," another said.

Free watch party at Eisenhower Park starting Thursday

Those without tickets will be able to participate in free watch parties. Starting Thursday at Eisenhower Park there will big screens to watch and cheer on American star Scottie Scheffler and other favorite players, amid fireworks, concerts, and beer gardens.

All of it sounds fantastic to many patrons, including members of the Songalia family from London, who are pinching themselves for the opportunity to see the European stars, like Rory McIlroy. Like many fans who have made the trek, they are staying at a hotel or an Airbnb.

"We are here for the whole competition, seeing as much of it as we can," one family member said.

They said they are already mapping out the shuttle buses, and have seen the neighborhood signs warning against parking in certain spots or risk paying big fines.

"We can walk to Bethpage. As you know, Europeans love to walk," a family member said.

Security tight amid President Trump's expected attendance

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Monday that county and local police are prepared for anything and everything.

"Our police department is up to the task of running major events," Blakeman said. "We are very confident the traffic will run smoothly."

Ryder said President Trump is expected to come on Friday and security will be high.

"We are going to saturate the wooded areas. We are going to have cameras, helicopters and drones," Ryder said.

What to know about Bethpage Black and how to get there

There is no public parking or drop-offs at or around Bethpage State Park. With tens of thousands of fans expected on each of the four days of the competition, organizers say the best way to get to the course is by taking the Long Island Rail Road to Farmingdale.

The LIRR will be adding extra train service throughout the tournament and offering a $175 special event ticket. There will be eight extra eastbound trains and one extra westbound train on weekdays during the tournament and nine extra eastbound trains on the weekend. For a full schedule, click here.

Those who choose to drive will have to park at Jones Beach, then take a shuttle bus to the golf course. Parking at Jones Beach is not free. Beginning Monday, shuttles from Jones Beach and the Farmingdale LIRR station will be offered free of charge.

Drivers can also park at the Ronkonkoma, Central Islip, Brentwood, Deer Park and Wyandanch LIRR stations for free on weekends, then take a train. Drivers can also park at the Mineola Intermodal Center for a fee.

During Ryder Cup week, those using rideshare will be directed to a rideshare lot.

Ryder Cup rosters and format

The Ryder Cup is held every two years, with each team's roster consisting of six automatic qualifiers, based on where they stood in the points standings in mid-August, and six captain's picks.

Team USA's automatic qualifiers are Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world and owner of six PGA Tour wins this season, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Captain Keegan Bradley later added captains picks Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner; Collin Morikawa, a former PGA and Open Championship winner; Patrick Cantlay; Ben Griffin; Sam Burns, and Cameron Young.

Team Europe's roster is nearly identical to the 2023 squad that beat the U.S. at Marco Simone Golf and County Club in Italy. McIlroy, this year's Masters champion and an eight-time Ryder Cup participant, leads automatic qualifiers Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Höjgaard, who replaced his twin brother Nicolai, and former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose.

Captain Luke Donald later selected Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, and former U.S. Open and Masters champion Jon Rahm as his captain's picks.

The players will compete in a combination of match play formats over three days -- foursomes (alternate shot), four ball (best ball), and singles. Each match is worth 1 point and to win the Ryder Cup, one side must amass at least 14.5 points.

The U.S. has won the Ryder Cup a record 27 times, but since the event switched to a U.S. vs. Europe format in 1979, Europe leads 12-11, including the 16.5-11.5 victory two years ago.