Humanitarian center for asylum seekers opens Friday at Roosevelt Hotel

NEW YORK -- A new humanitarian center for asylum seekers will open Friday at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown.

The mayor's office says this will be the first official arrival center for the asylum seekers.

Video shows the inside of the hotel and offers an explanation on how they hope to help the new arrivals.

"The first thing we're going to do is offer food, water. You've come a long way. We wanna make sure that you're comfortable so that we can sit down with you and have a conversation about what it would take to complete your journey," an official says.

This comes as more asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority on Thursday morning.

Mayor Eric Adams is looking at more than 400 locations for shelter, including Rikers Island.