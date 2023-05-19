Watch CBS News
Local News

Humanitarian center for asylum seekers opens Friday at Roosevelt Hotel

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC partners with designers, studios to help asylum seekers
NYC partners with designers, studios to help asylum seekers 00:48

NEW YORK -- A new humanitarian center for asylum seekers will open Friday at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown.

The mayor's office says this will be the first official arrival center for the asylum seekers.

Video shows the inside of the hotel and offers an explanation on how they hope to help the new arrivals.

"The first thing we're going to do is offer food, water. You've come a long way. We wanna make sure that you're comfortable so that we can sit down with you and have a conversation about what it would take to complete your journey," an official says.

This comes as more asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority on Thursday morning.

Mayor Eric Adams is looking at more than 400 locations for shelter, including Rikers Island.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 10:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.