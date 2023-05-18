Watch CBS News
More asylum seekers pull into Port Authority, as NYC considers all shelter options

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- More asylum seekers arrived Thursday in Manhattan, as City Hall makes chances to housing arrangements. 

A bus carrying asylum seekers pulled into Port Authority Bus Terminal. 

Its arrival came just one day after the city stopped using a gym at P.S. 188 in Coney Island for housing. 

Mayor Eric Adams is looking at more than 400 locations for shelter, including Riker's Island, while he continues to call for more assistance from the federal government. 

"Senator Schumer, Congressman Jefferies and the New York delegation have done an amazing job getting resources, the resources have not gotten here, particularly through FEMA," he said in an interview.

The mayor says nearly 50% of New York City hotels are already being used to house asylum seekers, as anywhere from 600 to 700 arrive in the city every day 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

