Roosevelt Field Mall safety concerns intensify after employee mugging

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Shopper safety concerns are intensifying following another incident at Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island.

Dominick and Deana Arbolino have changed their shopping habits.

"Now we kind of just make sure we know where we're going and then get out," Dominick Arbolino said.

"'Cause of all the incidents that have been going on," Deana Arbolino said.

The latest incident at the Roosevelt Field Mall involved two jewelry kiosk employees being mugged, allegedly by a group of young men. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Four individuals wanted in connection to a mugging at Roosevelt Field Mall
Roosevelt Field is America's tenth largest mall. Designed by I.M. Pei, it has been a destination for families for decades.

The mall was constructed and is on the site of and named for Roosevelt Field, where Charles Lindberg began his historic transatlantic flight, but recent history is troubling, shoppers tell us.

When a shopper was followed out, his car window was smashed and Apple computer stolen. There have been recent food court fights, robberies, using crowbars and hammers inside Macy's and Bloomingdale's, two Kate Spade employees were terrorized by a naked man, and a woman was slashed.

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan asked shoppers if they felt safe in the mall.

"Yes, I don't really think too much about it," one shopper said.

"To see a mob scene come through, you keep your eyes open 360 and hope nobody gets near you," another shopper said.

"It's just life, so you have to be careful," another shopper said.

Although Roosevelt Field representatives did not return our calls for comment, Nassau Police say they have stepped up surveillance assisting mall security. License plate readers and camera monitors are now being used.

"I would encourage people to go out, have a good time, shop at the mall, but be aware of your surroundings. Don't flash your cash, put your credit card away," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The holiday shopping season will soon begin in earnest, and mall patrons and workers say they deserve to feel safe.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 4:19 PM

