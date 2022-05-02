Watch CBS News

Fight sends shoppers scrambling at Roosevelt Field Mall

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Fight leads to evacuation of Roosevelt Field Mall 00:31

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- A day of shopping was interrupted on Long Island.

A fight at Roosevelt Field Mall sent panicked shoppers taking off in all directions.

Video posted to social media shows shoppers running out of the mall in Garden City on Sunday afternoon, some of them holding children and pushing strollers.

Police said a large fight broke out near the Victoria's Secret store at around 4 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 1, 2022 / 10:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.