Queens man confirmed by Pope Leo XIV pursued his dreams thanks to pope's advice

A Queens man says he pursued his dreams after a special encounter with Pope Leo XIV at his confirmation years ago.

Eight years ago, Matthew Chaves came face-to-face with the man who would later be chosen to lead over 1 billion Catholics. Chaves, who was 17 at the time, was confirmed by then-Bishop Robert Prevost as he presided over the church in the city of Chiclayo.

"It's been an incredible experience, that I'm one of the very few lucky people that have been confirmed by the pope," Chaves said.

That meeting has stayed with Chaves to this day.

"Looking back at it now, it definitely feels like it was meant to be," he said. "From the last day or two, it does feel like I've been, in a certain way, guided by God."

"He helped me a lot"

Chaves was considering leaving Peru to pursue his pilot's license in America, but was nervous to take the leap. It was Pope Leo XIV that gave him the push he needed.

"In a very calm voice, he said, like, 'Son, if you're very passionate about aviation and becoming a pilot, you should definitely go there and pursue your dreams,'" Chaves said.

Those words stuck. Chaves has now graduated from college and is a licensed pilot. His dream is to fly for a commercial airline.

"I took the risk. He helped me a lot in making my mind up and coming here to take the risk," he said.

While Pope Leo XIV is new to many, Chaves can personally thank him for motivation he needed to spread his wings and soar.