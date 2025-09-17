Victim of random attack on Randall's Island remains hospitalized 4 months later

A woman who was randomly attacked on Randall's Island while returning home from work remains hospitalized four months later.

Her daughter was in the courtroom for the suspect's latest court hearing.

Convicted rapist accused of brutally beating woman

On May 16, 45-year-old Diana Agudelo was crossing the 103rd Street Bridge from Manhattan to Randall's Island on her e-bike when Miguel Jiraud, 30, allegedly attacked and brutally beat her.

Prosecutors allege he stole her bike, threw it into the Harlem River, then called 911 himself the following morning, claiming to have stumbled upon Agudelo's body during a walk. When first responders arrived, they found Agudelo lying unresponsive on the riverbank, the district attorney's office said.

Miguel Jiraud is accused of randomly attacking Diana Agudelo as she rode her e-bike from Manhattan to Randall's Island on May 16, 2025. Photo provided

Jiraud, a convicted rapist, was on parole at the time of the attack and wearing an ankle monitor, according to police.

He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault and robbery.

"Why did you take everything I have?"

In the four months since the attack, Agudelo has had numerous surgeries to remove a portion of her skull and brain. She was moved from a hospital to a rehab center, and is now back at a hospital.

"Saturday, I saw her. She was moving her hand. She was pointing. She was looking at me. She was very interactive, but on Sunday and Monday, it's like she wouldn't wake up anymore," said Stephanie Rodas, Agudelo's 21-year-old daughter.

Stephanie Rodas and her mother, Diana Agudelo Photo provided

Rodas says her mother has not been able to verbally communicate.

"I think she knows I'm there because she always grabs my hand. She does the best that she can to communicate," she said. "I'm stressed. Just very much, I just feel alone, sad."

Rodas says her mother was her best friend and they would talk every night.

"I'm just here dealing with the repercussions of his actions. It's not fair," she said. "I just don't understand why. Like, my mom didn't do anything. My mom was just trying to get home from work. Why did you take everything I have?"

Jiraud had a brief routine hearing Wednesday morning and is due back in court on Nov. 5.