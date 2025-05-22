Queens woman assaulted on Randall's Island undergoes emergency surgery as family asks for prayers

A Queens mother assaulted on Randall's Island had emergency surgery Thursday as police search for whoever attacked her.

Diana Agudelo, 44, was found along a bike path Friday and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her bike had been stolen.

"One of the doctors told me she has a 99% mortality rate… and honestly, I think he only gave me that remaining 1% because he felt bad. Still, I'm holding on to that 1% with everything I've got. Please, if you can, keep my mother in your thoughts and prayers," Agudelo's daughter Stephanie Rodas said in a statement.

All her children know about the attack is that she left her job in the facilities department of the Museum of the City of New York, and it was a colleague from that museum who helped them figure out what had happened.

"Someone that she worked with at work came over to our house because someone found her phone and they handed it in to where she works," Rodas said. "They knew something was wrong so they came to our house."

"This unexpected situation has placed a heavy burden on her family. Diana is a devoted mother, and her household now faces significant challenges, including medical and living expenses," a spokesperson for the museum said in a statement.

Police say they need the public's help because the bike path area is remote and it appears there is no security camera footage available that might help identify suspects.

The museum is helping raise funds for this cherished employee and her devastated family.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.



Jesse Zanger Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

contributed to this report.