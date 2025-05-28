Daughter of Randall's Island attack victim says judicial system failed her mother

Daughter says mom is still fighting for her life after Randall's Island attack

Daughter says mom is still fighting for her life after Randall's Island attack

Daughter says mom is still fighting for her life after Randall's Island attack

A Queens mother remains in the hospital, fighting for her life, nearly two weeks after she was attacked on Randall's Island.

Diana Agudelo, 44, was found brutally beaten, bleeding and unconscious along a bike path on Randall's Island on May 16. Her daughter said Agudelo was riding home from the Museum of the City of New York, where she worked.

"I know that she's fighting"

As Agudelo clings to life in a hospital bed in Elmhurst, Queens, her daughter, Stephanie Rodas, is holding onto hope.

"They did tell me that she did have a 99% mortality rate, so they're actually surprised that she's still here, but I know that she's fighting," Rodas said. "I know there's a possibility that my mom could be in a vegetative state. I know the doctors told me that, and that's really hard for me as well."

She says doctors told her Agudelo's latest prognosis is promising.

"I prayed to God and I told Him, I was like, 'Give me a sign, God. Give me a sign that my mom is supposed to be here with me.' And after that, I think a few hours later, the doctors came and that's when they told me they saw her better than they did last Friday," Rodas said.

One day before the vicious assault, her family says Agudelo was at a Shakira concert, laughing and having fun.

"I just know my mom can't speak right now, but I just want to be her voice and I don't want her to be forgotten," Rodas said.

Loved ones have put up posters all around the hospital as prayers pour in from across the city.

"I put all my faith in God. God is the only one that can make miracles," Rodas said.

"You failed my mother"

Police arrested 30-year old Miguel Jiraud last week for attempted murder.

CBS News New York learned he is a convicted rapist who lived at a nearby shelter. Police sources say he was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested, and that data tied him to the scene.

"I don't even know what to say to him, but I do say to the judicial system that you failed my mother," Rodas said.

The suspect is due back in court June 18.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page the family set up to pay for medical expenses has raised over $70,000.